Report: Car burglaries on the rise in Marin County

(KGO-TV)

MARIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say car burglaries are reportedly on the rise at the Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point, a popular area with sweeping views of the city. So, keep an eye on your cars out there.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, signs are going up around Vista Point warning people about break-ins.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows burglary suspect run over accomplice, cop in SF

The CHP says thieves know there are tourists there and that they have cash and other valuables.

The agency receives many calls out there and wants people to be aware of their surroundings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marin countycarcar theftCHPcrimeinvestigationpoliceMarin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
LeBron's first Lakers game against Warriors will be in San Jose
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
Show More
Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
Family visiting SF says hospital charged $18K to treat baby with bottle, nap
SC funeral home sued after woman's body found years after death
More News