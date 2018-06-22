1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in SF

One person has died and another is in life-threatening condition after a double shooting in San Francisco's Mission District. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are investigating a double shooting in the Mission District. It happened at 24th and Harrison.

Police say the call came in at 2:30 a.m. from the city's ShotSpotter system. The sensors detected that gunshots had been fired and police were alerted. When they arrived, they found two men had been shot. One person died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said anything about a possible motive or any arrests.

Authorities are currently canvassing the area for evidence. Harrison Street is currently blocked off with crime tape while investigators work the case.
