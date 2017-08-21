1 dead as vehicle rams bus stops in Marseille, France

A van rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille on Monday, killing one person and injuring another, a police official said.The driver of the Renault Master van was arrested in a third location, the scenic Old Port area of France's second-largest city, David-Olivier Reverdy of the Alliance police union said.Police tweeted that an operation was underway and asked residents to avoid part of Old Port. BFM-TV said a witness noted the license plate of the van and was able to give it to police, allowing them to make the arrest.A man was injured at the first bus stop and the woman killed at the second, Reverdy said. The two bus stops are about 5 kilometers (3 miles) apart in the northern part of Marseille.A motive was not immediately known.Reverdy said it was too early to blame the incident on terrorism, but "given the times" it could not be excluded as a possible motive. He said all possibilities were being studied.The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.