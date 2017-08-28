1 in custody after shooting at public library in New Mexico

CLOVIS, New Mexico --
A city official says police have taken a person into custody who they believe is responsible for a shooting at a public library in eastern New Mexico.

Clovis City Commissioner Garza said the investigation is ongoing and he could not say whether there were any fatalities or how many people were injured. One woman could be seen being helped into an ambulance and police radio traffic indicated one victim was being transported to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line. The library is in the downtown area of the city.

Garza said there's no indication of a motive for the shooting. He called it a tragedy, saying he and other city officials are asking people to pray for the families that have been affected. He said the city will offer whatever support it can as the community looks to recover.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinglibrariescrimemass shootingshooting rampageNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods on 1st day of ownership
East Bay residents deal with third day of heat wave
Dramatic Hurricane Harvey moments shared on social media
Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
North Korea fires projectile that flew over Japan
Photo of mom & baby's rescue becomes symbol of storm
Show More
Mom's back-to-school photo of blended family goes viral
FULL VIDEO: Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas
Photo reveals 2 dogs left behind during Hurricane Harvey
Breweries canning water to help Harvey victims
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos