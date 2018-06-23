One injured after fire in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood

Firefighters are seen battling a grass fire in San Francisco on Saturday, June 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews battled a fire in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood that left one person injured on Saturday.

Officials said flames came dangerously close to some homes on Ellsworth and Bache streets.

The fire was reported in an area between Alemany Boulevard and Highway 280. Officials said there was another fire in the same area on Friday.

A resident says he owes his neighbor a big thank you for grabbing a hose and trying to douse the flames. "Fire went into my backyard a good 10 or 12 feet, if it wasn't for my neighbor Greg the fire would have damaged my house. He was out there in the smoke and the heat, with his garden hose, wetting things down. I owe the man a beer," Gary Siegel said.

Firefighters had the fire contained around 12:25 p.m., according to fire officials. The fire burned two acres and injured one person.

No homes were damaged and the cause remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebrush firefirefightersSFFDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News