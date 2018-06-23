1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said one person was killed and another seriously injured after an accident occurred at the bottom of the El Camino Real offramp off of westbound I-380. (KGO)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials said one person was killed and another seriously injured after an accident occurred at the bottom of the El Camino Real offramp off of westbound I-380 Saturday evening.

"He lost control of the car after he clipped another one. He was speeding," witness Mike Blanchard said. "The car went up in the air about 15 to 20 feet high and it spun around twice."

MAPS: Track the traffic where you live

ABC7 News spoke to a witness who described the two people inside the vehicle as a man and a woman in their 20s.

No further information is available at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route while police conduct their investigation at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashinvestigationdead bodySan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
Show More
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
Man drowns trying to save boy at Sequoia National Park
More News