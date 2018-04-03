1 killed after bus from Texas rolls over in Mexico

M.L. NESTEL
At least one person was killed and others wounded when a bus from Texas rolled over en route to Monterrey, Mexico Tuesday afternoon, Mexican authorities confirmed.

The vehicle, which left from Houston, was being run by tourist passenger Bus Pegasso and crashed along Highway Reynosa-Monterrey in Los Ramones.

The small municipality is located in the state of Nuevos Leon -- some 7 hours away from Houston and 1 hour from its destination of Monterrey.

Around 20 people were rushed to nearby hospitals, according to authorities. The nationalities of the passengers was not immediately clear.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

