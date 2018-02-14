1 person in serious condition, 2 firefighters injured after SF fire

One person was rescued and is in serious condition after a fire on the 5200 block of 3rd Street in San Francisco. Two firefighters are suffering non-life-threatening injuries after battling the fire.One of the firefighters was treated at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.The fire was at a one story commercial building with a laundromat.Firefighters arrived at scene the scene shortly before 3 a.m. and the fire was declared under control at 3:38 a.m.