1 person in serious condition, 2 firefighters injured after SF fire

One person was rescued and is in serious condition after a fire on the 5200 block of 3rd Street in San Francisco. Two firefighters are suffering non-life-threatening injuries after battling the fire.

One of the firefighters was treated at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.

The fire was at a one story commercial building with a laundromat.

Firefighters arrived at scene the scene shortly before 3 a.m. and the fire was declared under control at 3:38 a.m.
