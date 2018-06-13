1 person killed overnight in Walnut Creek fire

Fire at house in Walnut Creek, California on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. --
A person killed in a two-alarm fire at a home in Walnut Creek early this morning has been initially identified as an elderly man, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials.

The man - whose name and age haven't been released - was among three people who lived at the two-story home at 714 Mandarin Lane in Walnut Creek, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District Capt. Steve Aubert.

The fire was first reported at 12:45 a.m. today and dispatch said at least one rescue was underway shortly after crews arrived on the scene. Aubert said the elderly man was found dead by fire crews upon arrival at the residence. The two other residents have been transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with moderate injuries ranging from lacerations to smoke inhalation.

Aubert said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but not suspicious, firefighters said. The residence suffered enough fire damage to likely be considered a total loss, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.
