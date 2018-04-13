1 rescued after vehicle goes over cliff in Montara

Rescuers are at the scene of a vehicle that has gone over a cliff in Montara near the Devil's Slide tunnel. (KGO-TV)

MONTARA, Calif. (KGO) --
One person has been rescued after a vehicle went over a cliff in Montara near the Devil's Slide tunnel.

Emergency crews rappelled down the side of the cliff to get to the man.

The top of the vehicle is crushed and being pummeled by the waves.

No word yet on how the accident happened. The CHP says that the man was the only person in the vehicle and has non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 1 is under one-way traffic control between Montara State Beach and Gray Whale Cove because of the crash.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes if possible and to expect traffic delays in the area.

There is currently no estimate as to when all lanes might re-open.

Bay City News has contributed to this report.
