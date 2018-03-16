1 suspect wounded, another at large after shootout with Fremont Police

Breaking: Several East Bay Law enforcement agencies on scene of a shooting in San Leandro at Hesperian Blvd and Ruth Ct. Officers exchanged gunfire with a auto burglary suspect in San Leandro at Hesperian Blvd and Ruth Ct. pic.twitter.com/2N5VwNTqqW — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 16, 2018

Authorities say one suspect was wounded by Fremont Police gunfire during an auto burglary investigation in San Leandro Thursday night.San Leandro police Lieutenant Robert McManus says Fremont police officers were tracking the suspects in the parking lot of the Bayfair Mall when The suspect vehicle rammed a Fremont police car.Officials say, that's when gunfire was exchanged between police and the suspects, the shooting continued across Hesperian Boulevard near the Arco gas station.One suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital, his condition unknown.Another armed suspect remains at large. Police are searching the neighborhoods surrounded Hesperian Boulevard, Halcyon Dr. and Ruth Ct. residents living in those areas are being told to shelter in place.No police officers were injured.