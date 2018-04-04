YOUTUBE SHOOTING

1 YouTube shooting victim still hospitalized in San Francisco, 2 released

All three YouTube shooting victims that were hospitalized Tuesday at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital have improved.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
All three YouTube shooting victims that were hospitalized Tuesday at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital have improved.

Two victims are back home recovering and the third victim has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

The two victims who were discharged from the hospital Tuesday night were two people, a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman.

The male victim who remains in the hospital in serious condition is said to be a 36-year-old man. At this time, it is unclear what the extent of his injuries are. "You know I can't speculate on how long he may be here, but we're seeing improvement, which is really encouraging,"spokesperson Brent Andrew said.

Officials said all three of the patients were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

San Bruno Police Department Chief Ed Barberini said one victim was found near the entrance and two others were injured at a nearby business.

It's still remains unclear if those victims were employees or were simply on campus at the time.

Police and witnesses say a woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside.

