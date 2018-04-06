10 alleged Surenos gang members charged in 7 murders in SF, Richmond

SFPD and Homeland Security investigations announce arrests in San Francisco homicides https://t.co/ZbwBn3mtdc — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 6, 2018

A federal grand jury indicted 10 alleged members of a racketeering enterprise described as the "19th Street/16th Street Surenos" for their roles in seven murders that occurred between 2006 and 2013, officials announced on Friday.The indictment, filed March 20, was unsealed following the arrest of six defendants on Friday. A seventh defendant was taken into custody from the Santa Clara County Jail, and three others are currently in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.According to the indictment, nine of the defendants are alleged to have been directly involved in at least one murder, and a tenth is alleged to have helped plan a "hunt" which led to one of the murders.Officials say all 10 of the people arrested were in the United States legally."The seven murders described in the indictment unsealed this morning refer to events going back for more than a decade," said Acting U.S. Attorney Alex Tse. "It is a priority of this office to prosecute gangs for the violence that can tear apart our community."The defendants allegedly participated in acts of violence to defend their territory against rival gangs and to enhance the enterprise's reputation, according to the indictment. Among the acts described are the following: participating in "hunting" for, shooting at, and murdering rival gang members and suspected rival gang members; selling drugs- whether crack cocaine, cocaine powder, heroin, or some combination of them - in and outside gang territory; committing assaults and strong arm robberies; carrying firearms and other dangerous weapons; and wearing distinctive tattoos to promote the gang and the defendant's role as a member.The ages of those arrested range from 29 to 38 years old.According to the indictment, the 19th Street/16th Street Sureños is a racketeering enterprise made up of other Sureños gang members with adjoining territory in San Francisco's Mission District. The Sureños gangs have roots in Southern California and Latin America.