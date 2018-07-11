10 volunteer firefighters arrested for allegedly setting fires

Ten volunteer firefighters in North Carolina were arrested as part of a year-long investigation into a series of arson fires in Robeson County, police say.

The firefighters, who were affiliated with departments in both Orrum and Fairmont, were arrested Tuesday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

The firefighters allegedly conspired over a two-year period to intentionally set numerous fires in both wooded areas and abandoned buildings in the area, investigators said

The firefighters are all facing several charges, including numerous counts of conspiracy and arson.

More arrests and charges are expected as part of the investigation, police say.
