12-year-old girl dies when horse falls on her

A 12-year-old girl died and her 4-year-old sister was injured when the horse they were riding bucked them off and fell onto the young girls Tuesday night, according to police.The girls' mother was walking the horse and holding its reins when the horse spooked, bucking the sisters off, Los Angeles police Sgt. Charles Coleman, of the Foothill Division, told ABC News on Wednesday.The horse then fell onto the girls, Coleman said.The accident happened in Orcas Park, where horseback riding is common, at 8:20 p.m., police said.The sisters were hospitalized and the older girl was pronounced dead from her injuries, police said.