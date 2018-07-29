14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues

MISSING: 14’ albino python 🐍. Just spoke to the owner of Redding Reptiles. She’s heartbroken 💔 after being evacuated 5xs & needs to find a home for 200 reptiles. #CarrFire Call 530-351-2403 if you find snake. pic.twitter.com/Kjklah05if — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 29, 2018

A 14-foot albino python named Eres is missing from Redding Reptiles. As the Carr Fire continues its path of destruction, the owner says over 200 reptiles from the shop need temporary housing.The owner, Sandra Dodge Streich, says she's heartbroken after being evacuated five times and needs help making sure the reptiles have a safe place to be.