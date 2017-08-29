HOUSTON, Texas --Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he is not going to tolerate criminals taking advantage of people in the community during such a devastating time.
He said his officers arrested 14 alleged looters since Sunday.
Those arrested will face stiffer punishments under a Texas law providing heftier penalties during a crisis, prosecutors announced Tuesday. "People displaced or harmed in this storm are not going to be easy prey," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
Burglarizing a home would normally bring a penalty of two to 20 years in prison, but now brings five years to life. "This is the state of Texas. We are a welcoming city, but we are not going to tolerate people victimizing others," Acevedo said.
He said he will push for the fullest prosecution possible for any crimes committed during such a sensitive time.
Acevedo said his officers arrested a crew of people with guns robbing members of our community Monday night. They found them after a pursuit and took them into custody. He said officers also caught three looters at a Game Stop Monday night.
We informed police of the looting and Coast Guard is flying overhead. Multiple officers now on the scene. pic.twitter.com/OsVVNF1M06— Tom Llamas (@TomLlamasABC) August 29, 2017
ABC News Anchor Tom Llamas shared a photo on Twitter just after 11:30 a.m. of a looting situation happening in the Houston area where the Coast Guard is flying overhead.
And according to a tweet from The Venture, looters shot at a flooded Apple Store in Houston overnight.
The doors to a flooded @Apple Store in #Houston appear to have been shot at with a firearm. Looters have been rampant. #harveyflood #Harvey pic.twitter.com/qyywidgGdV— The Venture (@EGMNVenture) August 29, 2017
The owner of the Bronze Bar in Houston also shared a photo of her business with smashed windows writing, "My business that I've worked hard for was looted last night. I can't believe people are capable of this."
Acevedo, again, strongly reiterated that this type of act is not tolerated in the city of Houston.
.@ArtAcevedo: If you (criminals) take advantage of people in our community, we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law.— Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) August 29, 2017
"Don't come to Houston because you're going to be caught," Acevedo said. "That's despicable behavior."
