HURRICANE HARVEY

Houston police catch 14 armed robbers, looters amid flood emergency

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston's police chief said he is not going to tolerate criminals taking advantage of people in the community during such a devastating time. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he is not going to tolerate criminals taking advantage of people in the community during such a devastating time.

He said his officers arrested 14 alleged looters since Sunday.

RELATED: Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC

Those arrested will face stiffer punishments under a Texas law providing heftier penalties during a crisis, prosecutors announced Tuesday. "People displaced or harmed in this storm are not going to be easy prey," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Burglarizing a home would normally bring a penalty of two to 20 years in prison, but now brings five years to life. "This is the state of Texas. We are a welcoming city, but we are not going to tolerate people victimizing others," Acevedo said.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area


He said he will push for the fullest prosecution possible for any crimes committed during such a sensitive time.

Acevedo said his officers arrested a crew of people with guns robbing members of our community Monday night. They found them after a pursuit and took them into custody. He said officers also caught three looters at a Game Stop Monday night.


ABC News Anchor Tom Llamas shared a photo on Twitter just after 11:30 a.m. of a looting situation happening in the Houston area where the Coast Guard is flying overhead.

And according to a tweet from The Venture, looters shot at a flooded Apple Store in Houston overnight.


The owner of the Bronze Bar in Houston also shared a photo of her business with smashed windows writing, "My business that I've worked hard for was looted last night. I can't believe people are capable of this."

Acevedo, again, strongly reiterated that this type of act is not tolerated in the city of Houston.


"Don't come to Houston because you're going to be caught," Acevedo said. "That's despicable behavior."

Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos of Hurricane Harvey.

Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberyhouston police departmenthurricane harveystorm damagestormfloodinghouston floodHoustonTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
Melania Trump offers support following Harvey visit
JJ Watt raises over $1 million for Houston victims
Hurricane Harvey heroes
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
More hurricane harvey
Top Stories
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
ABC7 reporter gives inside look at Harvey flooding
Babies born in midst of historic flooding give hope to Houston
MTC discusses fate of Bay Bridge piers
Petition aims to reunite mother, ill daughter in San Jose
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Report: Mayor wants Cal to cancel Free Speech Week
San Jose police search for hit-and-run suspect
Show More
Doctor canoes through floodwaters to perform surgery
Harvey floods Texas with record rainfall
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
San Jose police investigate drive-by shooting near Colonial Way
Trump: 'All options are on the table' after NK missile test
More News
Top Video
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
Doctor canoes through floodwaters to perform surgery
What to do after your home floods
San Jose police search for hit-and-run suspect
More Video