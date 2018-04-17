15 injured after 5-alarm fire erupts in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --At least 15 people have been injured after a 5-alarm fire erupted in San Jose early this morning, firefighters said.
Four of the 15 victims have been hospitalized, officials said.
A number of people were trapped and needed to be rescued from a balcony.
The fire broke out at a three story apartment building shortly before 6 a.m. on the 2000 block of McLaughlin Avenue and has been contained.
Displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Bay City News has contributed to this report.