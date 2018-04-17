15 injured after 5-alarm fire erupts in San Jose

At least 15 people have been injured after a 5-alarm fire erupted in San Jose early this morning, firefighters said.Four of the 15 victims have been hospitalized, officials said.A number of people were trapped and needed to be rescued from a balcony.The fire broke out at a three story apartment building shortly before 6 a.m. on the 2000 block of McLaughlin Avenue and has been contained.Displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.