WATCH LIVE: 2-alarm fire burning near San Jose park

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A two-alarm fire is burning in the Santa Teresa County Park area of South San Jose, officials say.
WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling blaze near San Jose Park
Crews have Heaton Moor Drive blocked off as the firefight continues. Aerial assistance and smoke are easy to see from the area.
#RIGHTNOW along Heaton Moor Dr. in San Jose. You can see crews have this street blocked off as the fire fight continues. Aerial assistance and smoke are easy to see from where I’m standing. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Lks0yssWB2— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) July 10, 2018
.@SJFD tells me crews are in “structure protection mode.” We’re heading toward Santa Teresa County Park where a now 2nd alarm fire sparked around 3p. You can see the smoke in the distance, from SB 87. FD collecting information about acreage now. Check back. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/bEidGdspnX— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) July 10, 2018