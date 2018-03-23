FIRE

2-alarm fire controlled in Berkeley, no injuries reported

A two-alarm fire at 699 Virginia St. in Berkeley, near Second Street, that was reported at 9:41 a.m. today was controlled by 10:30 a.m.

BERKELEY, Calif. --
A two-alarm fire at 699 Virginia St. in Berkeley, near Second Street, that was reported at 9:41 a.m. today was controlled by 10:30 a.m., a fire official said.

Berkeley Assistant Fire Chief Keith May said no one was injured in the fire at the Hanson Aggregates Berkeley Asphalt and Ready Mix Building.

May said authorities temporarily shut down railroad tracks near the building for safety reasons.

May said authorities also have closed some nearby streets but the nearby busy Fourth Street shopping area wasn't affected by the fire.

He said authorities are still advising people to avoid the area bounded by Cedar Street, Fourth Street, Virginia Street and the Eastshore Highway.

The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined, May said.
