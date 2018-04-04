2 charged for allegedly smuggling 26 finches in hair curlers

Two New York City men were arrested Wednesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport and charged for illegally smuggling finches from Guyana, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said.

Twenty-six of the little birds were found stuffed in hair curlers and placed in the socks of the defendants, identified as Victor Benjamin, 72, of Brooklyn and Insaf Ali, 57, of the Bronx, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York.

"My investigation has revealed that individuals keep finches to enter them in singing contests," said Gabriel Harper of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the complaint. "In such contests, often conducted in public areas like parks, two finches sing and a judge selects the bird determined to have the best voice."

Those who attend the singing contests wager on the birds. A finch who wins can sell for $5,000 or more, Harper said.

"Although certain species of finch are available in the United States, species from Guyana are believed to sing better and are therefore more highly sought after," Harper said in the complaint. "An individual willing to smuggle finches into the United States from Guyana can earn a large profit by selling these birds in the New York area."

Benjamin and Ali were stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after they landed at the airport on a flight from Guyana.

The men made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn and were released on a $20,000 bond. They did not enter a plea.

If convicted they face up to 20 years in prison.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting
YouTube shooting suspect's family says they warned police ahead of attack
Female employee attacked in UC Berkeley bathroom
Mountain View police talked to YouTube shooter before incident, noticed nothing disturbing
SFPD officer sentenced to 9 months for hit-and-run
Fremont firefighters help rebuild well house where man fell in
Consumer Reports: The dangers of kratom supplements
Show More
MLK remembered at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Investigators continue digging into YouTube shooting suspect's background
Subway station taking shape below streets of San Francisco
YouTube shooting prompts safety concerns in Silicon Valley
More News