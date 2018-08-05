2 children, woman killed in 'suspicious' house fire in Vallejo

Twin sisters Trinh and Tram Tran died in overnight house fire in #Vallejo. Police believe it may have been arson. pic.twitter.com/dI34kMqv7o — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) August 6, 2018

A woman and two children have died in a suspicious house fire in Vallejo.A police officer was flagged down overnight by an 11-year-old girl on the 2900 block of Georgia Street. Officers attempted to enter the house, but it was fully engulfed, police say.Firefighters made entry into the house and removed three people. One child died at the scene, another child died at the hospital and a woman died at a local burn unit.The 11-year-old who initially flagged the officer down is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries.Police say the incident remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yates and Detective Poyser of the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division - (707) 648-4080. Refer to case number 18-9877.