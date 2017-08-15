2 dead, 1 missing in San Jose mobile home fire

Fire trucks appear in San Jose, Calif. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. as they respond to a mobile home fire. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials have confirmed that two people, including a child, have died in a mobile home fire in San Jose Tuesday evening.

Firefighters say they are searching for a second child that may be caught in the burning structure at the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park.

A neighbor who witnessed the deadly fire said bystanders tried to put out the flames with garden hoses, but it was too late.

No other details were immediately available.
