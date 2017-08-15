2 dead, 1 missing in San Jose mobile home fire

Deadly mobile home fire in #SanJose. @SJFD: A man & a child were killed. A second child is missing. pic.twitter.com/S6wpp87HJs — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) August 16, 2017

Neighbor who witnessed deadly mobile home fire in #SanJose says people tried to put out flames w/ garden hoses, but it was too late. pic.twitter.com/eJIjNyfzNN — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) August 16, 2017

Officials have confirmed that two people, including a child, have died in a mobile home fire in San Jose Tuesday evening.Firefighters say they are searching for a second child that may be caught in the burning structure at the Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park.A neighbor who witnessed the deadly fire said bystanders tried to put out the flames with garden hoses, but it was too late.No other details were immediately available.