2 dead in shooting late Monday night in San Jose

Police investigate shooting scene in San Jose, California, Tuesday, February 6, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Two people died in a shooting late Monday night in San Jose, according to a police spokesman.

At 10:50 p.m., San Jose police officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of South First Street and East Alma Avenue.

Arriving officers found one male victim and one female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Further details were not immediately available and the case remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SJPDcrimeshootinghomicidehomicide investigationSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News