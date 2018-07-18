EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3780320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The fire has burned 13,082 acres and at this point is only 5% contained.

According to Cal Fire, the Ferguson Fire has burned 17,319 acres in Mariposa County as of Wednesday morning and is only 5% contained. The wildfire started Friday night in the Merced River Canyon since then the fire has grown dramatically.According to Cal Fire, two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze Tuesday night.There are 108 structures are threatened by the fire, and officials say they spent most of Tuesday trying to keep the flames away from the areas around El Portal, Yosemite West, Jerseydale, and Mariposa Pines. No structures have been damaged so far.Areas that are currently under a mandatory evacuation include: Incline Rd from Foresta Bridge to the last BLM campground; Jerseydale/ Mariposa Pines; Cedar Lodge/ Indian Flat Campground, Savage's Trading Post and Sweetwater Ridge.Crews have been able to keep the fire on the South side of the Merced River, and Highway 140 and firefighters are working around the clock to build fire lines. But the fight has been challenged by dry conditions, steep terrain and the weather which is choking the area with smoke. Firefighters said air attacks are ideal to fight this sort of fire, but heavy smoke has created whiteout conditions, that make flights impossible. Smoke has also impacted air quality, with areas close to the fire lines having hazardous levels of pollution, while locations more than a hundred miles away have conditions that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.Since the fire started, resources have more than tripled. Monday morning nearly 500 firefighters were battling the blaze, as of Tuesday there are 1,850.The fire has claimed the life of CAL FIRE bulldozer operator Braden Varney, who died Saturday morning when his machine overturned in steep terrain.Those affected can find relief at the Red Cross shelter in Mariposa at the New Life Christian Fellowship Church. Animal evacuation centers have also been established; small pets can be taken to the SPCA of Mariposa County, while large animals are welcome at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.