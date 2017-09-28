1 student stabbed at Overfelt HS in SJ. Superintendent says non student came on campus & stabbed student behind gym. SJPD made arrest pic.twitter.com/TUddC3MkQX — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 28, 2017

Lots of parents picking up students from Overfelt HS in SJ after stabbing of student. Victim at hospital. Non life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/IBQIkH4g3L — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 28, 2017

Update-2 suspects arrested for stabbing an Overfelt HS student at 9am. Students say victim is a freshman. pic.twitter.com/kzBSP8SSAl — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 28, 2017

A student was stabbed behind the gymnasium at William C. Overfelt High School in San Jose Tuesday morning, according to the East Side Union High School District superintendent.Police responded around 9 a.m. to the campus at 1835 Cunningham Ave., where they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound.The boy was transported to Regional Medical Center of San Jose, according to Superintendent Chris Funk. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.Police initially said there was one suspect, but they have since clarified that there are two suspects and both of them have been taken into custody.Funk said that at least one of them was not an Overfelt student.