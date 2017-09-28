2 in custody after student stabbed at Overfelt High School in San Jose

A male student was stabbed at William C. Overfelt High School in San Jose by a juvenile suspect, police said. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A student was stabbed behind the gymnasium at William C. Overfelt High School in San Jose Tuesday morning, according to the East Side Union High School District superintendent.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to the campus at 1835 Cunningham Ave., where they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

The boy was transported to Regional Medical Center of San Jose, according to Superintendent Chris Funk. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police initially said there was one suspect, but they have since clarified that there are two suspects and both of them have been taken into custody.

Funk said that at least one of them was not an Overfelt student.

