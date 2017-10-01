2 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

At least two people are dead and multiple gunshot victims are being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter.The Route 91 Music Festival was taking place across the street from the Mandalay Bay Casino at the time. It stopped when multiple gunshots from a high-powered machine gun were heard.Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.There is a groundstop at Las Vegas' McCarran International for flights departing, but also for flights arriving from California, Arizona, New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle.No further information was immediately known.