2 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting; 1 suspect down --WATCH LIVE

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

People running in Vegas pic.twitter.com/kk9lT0wbcQ — Patrick Griffin (@patrickdgriffin) October 2, 2017

At least two people are dead and multiple gunshot victims are being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.Thirty-six-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter.As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.Las Vegas police confirmed that at least one suspect was "down" on the 32nd floor of the hotel. Las VegasSome flights have resumed at the Las Vegas airport after all planes were temporarily grounded due to the deadly shooting on the Strip.Agenst from the ATF's San Francisco Field Division were responding to the scene, but it was too early to confirm any details.