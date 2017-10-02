2 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting; 1 suspect down --WATCH LIVE

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say there is an active shooter situation in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS --
At least two people are dead and multiple gunshot victims are being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

WATCH LIVE: ABC News Special Report on Las Vegas shooting

A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.

Thirty-six-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

PHOTOS: Police respond to active shooter in Las Vegas


Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15 after receiving reports of an active shooter.

As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.



The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.

Las Vegas police confirmed that at least one suspect was "down" on the 32nd floor of the hotel. Las Vegas

Some flights have resumed at the Las Vegas airport after all planes were temporarily grounded due to the deadly shooting on the Strip.

Agenst from the ATF's San Francisco Field Division were responding to the scene, but it was too early to confirm any details.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
active shooterlas vegascasinoshootingpoliceattackLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 dead, at least 12 critically injured after shooting near Las Vegas casino
Fleet Week, Oracle Open World could make driving in SF painful
UC Berkeley student beaten at residence hall released from hospital
Oracle's Larry Ellison kicks off OpenWorld 2017 in San Francisco
Raiders Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
Palmer's TD toss to Fitzgerald beats 49ers in OT
Third-quarter back injury knocks Raiders' Derek Carr from game
Show More
UC Berkeley student beaten unconscious at residence hall
In first chance to respond to anthem comments, 49ers display show of unity
Woman robbed at gunpoint at BART station in San Leandro
Giants face Padres in final game of the 2017 season
OJ Simpson released from prison after serving 9 years for Vegas robbery
More News
Top Video
Fleet Week, Oracle Open World could make driving in SF painful
Victims in San Francisco homicide identified
Raiders Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
More Video