  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

2 Navy aviators die after fighter crashes near Key West

LUIS MARTINEZ
Two U.S. Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 fighter jet crashed off Key West, Florida, during a training flight.

The two-seater F/A-18F was on approach to Boca Chica Field at Naval Air Station Key West when it went down in shallow water about a mile from the runway, a Navy spokesman said.

"The mishap occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT," Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for Naval Air Forces Atlantic, said earlier today. "Search and rescue were alerted at 4:37 p.m. and were on the scene by 4:40 p.m."

"Search and rescue efforts recovered the pilot and the weapons system officer who were aboard the aircraft," said Hecht.

"They were brought to Boca Chica and taken by ambulance to Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West," he added.

The crash was first reported by eyewitnesses who described a helicopter hovering above a jet lying in the waters off of Key West.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos