2 San Leandro police officers run over during alleged theft at Safeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Police reports out of San Leandro say that two San Leandro Police officers were run over during an alleged theft. (KGO-TV )

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
Police reports out of San Leandro say that two San Leandro Police officers were run over during an alleged theft.

A call went out on the police scanner just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The incident happened at the Safeway on Lewelling Blvd.

According to witnesses, a suspect tried to flee the Safeway after stealing and was confronted by two officers who were subsequently hit.

Police say the male and female officers are being treated at the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The suspect did get away and remains at large.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted robberyrobberyofficer injuredinvestigationSan Leandro
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Marines present $10,000 check to comrade whose U-Haul was stolen
BART passenger says someone tried to rob her with note
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Hayward after Hurricane Harvey
Marshawn Lynch runs for TD in Raiders' 45-20 win over Jets
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
Friends, family of woman found dead in hotel freezer demand federal investigation
Emmy nominations 2017
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend, cuts up body
Show More
Teens experience prom night at East Bay medical center
UK terror threat lowered after second man arrested in London Underground attack
Brentwood family terrorized by flock of nesting birds
4 Americans attacked with acid in Marseille
Unprovoked attack at MacArthur BART station ends with arrest
More News
Top Video
Marines present $10,000 check to comrade whose U-Haul was stolen
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Hayward after Hurricane Harvey
BART passenger says someone tried to rob her with note
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend, cuts up body
More Video