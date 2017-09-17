Police reports out of San Leandro say that two San Leandro Police officers were run over during an alleged theft.A call went out on the police scanner just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The incident happened at the Safeway on Lewelling Blvd.According to witnesses, a suspect tried to flee the Safeway after stealing and was confronted by two officers who were subsequently hit.Police say the male and female officers are being treated at the hospital. Their conditions are not known.The suspect did get away and remains at large.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.