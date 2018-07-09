Sacramento boy dies after passing out inside hot car

A toddler died inside his family's hot car, police say. (KTRK)

SACRAMENTO, California --
Authorities in California are investigating how a toddler ended up trapped inside his family's car on a sweltering day.

The child died.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department says the 2-year-old boy was passed out inside the car on Saturday with the windows up. The vehicle was across the street from where he lived.

"Other folks that were there performed life saving measures, CPR and other stuff to try to cool the child and bring him back. But unfortunately those efforts were unsuccessful," Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department told KTXL.

A neighbor says off-camera that multiple children live at the home with their single mother.

Another neighbor says the 2-year-old was seen often outside of his house on his own.

"You know, coming out (in) the street and running down the street and next thing I know I get to looking and damn, where the parents? And next thing I know, I see someone running out and grab the baby," said neighbor Joe Richards.

Police say the tragedy should serve as a warning to all parents. According to the nonprofit agency Kids and Cars, 88 percent of children who have died from vehicular heat stroke are age three or younger.
