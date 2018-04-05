YOUTUBE SHOOTING

2 YouTube attack victims recovering at home, 1 upgraded to serious condition

Doctors are expected to get an update today on the one remaining victim still in the hospital from the attack at YouTube. (AP)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
Doctors are expected to get an update today on the one remaining victim still in the hospital from the attack at YouTube.

Hospital officials say two women who were wounded in the attack have been released and sent home. A 36-year-old man has been upgraded from critical to serious condition. It's unclear what the extent of his injuries are from the gunshot wounds.

YouTube is encouraging employees to take time off or work from home. The company is also making sure that wellness services are readily available.

"We will be increasing the security we have at all of our offices worldwide to make them more secure,not only in the near term, but in the long term," said Chris Dale, YouTube head of communications.
Authorities say the suspected shooter, Nasim Aghdam went to a gun range hours before the shooting. But, before that, Mountain View Police officers questioned her at a Walmart parking lot where she was sleeping in her car. The chief, however, says they found nothing suspicious.

