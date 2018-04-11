257 dead in military plane crash in Algeria

EMBED </>More Videos

Some people were able to be rescued from the wreckage.

ALGIERS, Algeria --
Algeria's defense ministry says 257 people have been killed in a military plane crash and some survivors have been rescued.

Civil protection agency spokesman Farouk Achour told The Associated Press that the "provisional" death toll from the crash on Wednesday is 181. He said some passengers were "extracted with deep burns caused by the fuselage catching fire."

He said more than 300 emergency workers are working at the scene.

Algerian TV network Ennahar published images of body bags lined up in a field after the crash.

The crash occurred soon after takeoff from the Boufarik air base southwest of the capital Algiers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashu.s. & worldmilitary
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony continues with House committee
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Baby animals abound this Spring in the South Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
Car spotted in NorCal matching one driven by missing SoCal family of 4
Show More
In songwriting about the North Bay fires, it's the simple things and everything
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg grilled by CA senators during testimony
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Facebook users react to Cambridge Analytica scandal
More News