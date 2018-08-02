EARTHQUAKE

2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield

A 2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck 10.6 miles southeast of Fairfield, California, according to the USGS. (USGS)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
A 2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck 10.6 miles southeast of Fairfield, California, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck at 10:01 a.m. There are no reports of injuries.

The USGS ranks this as a level one quake, its lowest of eight levels -- which means it will only be felt by a very few, under especially favorable conditions.

On this anniversary comes a worrisome warning. Researchers say if a major earthquake hit today, perhaps in Oakland, it would be far more dangerous.


If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

