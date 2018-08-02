2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --A 2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck 10.6 miles southeast of Fairfield, California, according to the USGS.
The earthquake struck at 10:01 a.m. There are no reports of injuries.
The USGS ranks this as a level one quake, its lowest of eight levels -- which means it will only be felt by a very few, under especially favorable conditions.
