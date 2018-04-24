3-alarm fire controlled in Concord, 2 minor injuries reported

A three-alarm fire burning at a huge apartment complex under construction in Concord is now under control. Two people are suffering from smoke inhalation, according to officials.First reports of the fire came in at 1 a.m.The Renaissance Apartment Building complex has been evacuated -- it is located at the intersection of Clayton Road and Galindo Street, about a block and a half from the BART station. Residents were being told to gather in nearby Todos Santos Plaza.So far, no injuries have been reported.About 70 firefighters are on scene. The structure on fire spreads for an entire city blockGalindo Street is closed at Clayton Road and Salvio Street. In addition, Willow Pass Road, Concord Boulevard and Clayton Road are all closed at Galindo and Sutter streets.