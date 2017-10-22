Police said three people have been arrested in connection with a homicide late Saturday night in Fremont.Officers got a call around 11:34 p.m. reporting a shooting and a man with a gunshot wound in the lobby of the Extended Stay America Fremont-Newark hotel at 5375 Farwell Place.Patrol officers went to the hotel and found the man, a 48-year-old Fremont resident, just outside the lobby. The officers administered field trauma aid until medics arrived, and the man was taken to a trauma center, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.Officers found a crime scene in a hotel room. Police said the killing appears to be an isolated incident in which the victim and suspect may have known each other.According to police, the man's name won't be released until his family has been told.Police noted that the last reported homicide in Fremont was in September 2015.No other information on the suspects was available.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont PoliceDepartment's investigative unit at (510) 790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by the message to 888-777.