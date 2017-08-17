HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --Officials with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office have announced that three people have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a Bay Area man who was shot while pushing his infant son in a stroller during an afternoon walk.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on July 19. Officials say 29-year-old Daniel Deltoro of Hayward was shot and killed in the Cherryland neighborhood of unincorporated Hayward.
An intensive investigation led to the arrests of 25-year-old Pablo Mendoza of Hayward, 26-year-old Brandon Follings of Oakland, and 26-year-old Valerie Boden of Alameda.
Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said investigators believe the shooting was a result of gang activity and had "a specific targeted intent."
Deltoro "had left gang life behind and was moving forward in a positive direction with his life when this happened," Kelly said, calling the shooting "very unfortunate."
He said the fact that Deltoro was pushing an infant when he was shot was "pretty shocking to the community" and "our investigators worked very hard on this."
Jail records showed Mendoza was booked into jail today and is due in court on Monday for arraignment, while Follings was booked into jail on Aug. 5 and is next due in court on Aug. 31 for a plea hearing. Jail records did not show that Boden was currently in jail in Alameda County, but Kelly said she was arrested days after the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (510) 667-7721 or an anonymous tip line at (510) 667-3622.
Bay City News contributed to this report.