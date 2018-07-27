Bay Area firefighters are on the front lines of the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County. Already, three have been injured.Pleasant Hill sent a strike team on Wednesday. Contra Costa County is just one of five counties in the Bay Area to send help.The firefighters still here in the Bay Area are no doubt thinking of their co-workers and the danger they are in as news comes in of the injured firefighters.Three firefighters from Marin County were hurt in the Carr fire -- they were part of a strike team that actually left for another fire but were moved to the Carr fire in Redding. They were hurt Wednesday night."The fire laid down in a large timber grove, they were adjacent to it, took quite a bit of heat. Three of the firefighters sustained minor to moderate burns to their hands, head, face. They were treated at Redding Medical Center. All three had been released by earlier this morning, one of them is in route now to UC Davis Burn Center for additional follow up care but I'm happy to report that all three are in good spirits, they're doing well," said Marin County Fire Dept. Chief Jason Weber.They were working all day Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. to try and save as many structures as they could.Back here at home, fire officials in Contra Costa County say the fact that Cal Fire is pulling from so many different counties indicates how drawn down state resources are because of all these fires.