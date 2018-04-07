Police say a suspicious object has been found in the van that ran into a crowd in the German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others.Police say they're still examining what kind of an object it is and whether it's dangerous.They say the driver of the van killed himself after running into a crowd in front of a popular bar in the western city.Police told German news agency dpa that the object was the reason why a large area around the scene was sealed off after the crash on Saturday afternoon.Muenster Mayor Markus Lewe says the reason for the crash is still unclear.