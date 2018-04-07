3 dead, 20 injured after car crashes into crowd in Muenster, Germany

BERLIN --
Police say a suspicious object has been found in the van that ran into a crowd in the German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others.

Police say they're still examining what kind of an object it is and whether it's dangerous.

They say the driver of the van killed himself after running into a crowd in front of a popular bar in the western city.

Police told German news agency dpa that the object was the reason why a large area around the scene was sealed off after the crash on Saturday afternoon.

Muenster Mayor Markus Lewe says the reason for the crash is still unclear.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpedestrian killedgermanypedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in SF
Canada police say 14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes
AccuWeather forecast: Rain continues in Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Small plane crashes in Petaluma during storm
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
Rain, slippery roads lead to multiple Highway 17 accidents
Show More
Silicon Valley Comic Con comes to town
What Really Matters: When Social Media isn't Social
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
Appeals court limits scope of law barring pot prosecutions
Proposal to require workplace violence training statewide
More News