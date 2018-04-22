3 dead, several injured in shooting at Waffle House near Nashville

Three people are dead and several more are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday morning.Nashville police confirmed three people were shot and killed in the incident, which took place about 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday in Antioch, Tennessee. Police said four people were also injured in the shooting.Vanderbilt Hospital spokesperson Jennifer Wetzel said the hospital had accepted three of the injured patients, all of whom are in critical condition. One of those is listed in critical but stable condition.Antioch is a suburban neighborhood about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.Police said the suspect was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting. A patron managed to wrestle away the rifle being used by the suspect, police said.Nashville police also announced that they are searching for a person of interest in the shooting whom they identified as Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Ill. A tweet from the police said the vehicle that the gunman arrived in at the Waffle House was registered to Reinking.There were 35 officers from three precincts responding to the shooting, police said.Pat Warner, director of public relations and external affairs for Waffle House, called it a "very troubling" situation."We are sending our corporate team from Atlanta and heading to Nashville now," Warner said. "Our thoughts are with those affected.""We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident," Waffle House said later in a statement. "Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share ... This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family."