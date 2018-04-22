4 dead, several wounded in Waffle House shooting near Nashville

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple people have died after a gunman opened fire at Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday morning. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
A person of interest has been identified in a shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee that killed four people and injured several more.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Authorities are asking anyone with information on Reinking to contact them.


Nashville police said six people were shot, including the four who died, in the incident at about 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday in Antioch, Tennessee.

Vanderbilt Hospital spokesperson Jennifer Wetzel said the hospital had accepted some of the injured patients, all of whom are in critical condition. One of those is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say a suspect armed with a rifle entered the restaurant and opened fire.

After shooting at least seven people, police say a patron was able to wrestle the rifle away from the suspect.

The gunman then fled the restaurant on foot.
Police say they are still looking for the suspect, who was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting. They say he shed his coat as he fled.


The Waffle House company issued a statement to ABC News:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share. While this is an active investigation, we defer all questions about the incident o the Metro Police in Nashville. Our Senior Vice President, Area Vice President, Division Manager and other members of management are on site now to assist in any way they can. We also have a corporate team on the way from Atlanta. This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers."


Antioch is a suburban neighborhood about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

There were 35 officers from three precincts which responded to the shooting, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingrestaurantgunscrimeTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs
Spurs need reversal of fortunes to beat Warriors
Gregg Popovich will not return to Spurs' bench for Game 4
A's left-hander Sean Manaea pitches no-hitter to Red Sox
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
San Carlos event could help families find missing loved ones
Show More
Verne Troyer, known as Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers,' dies
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Teen stabbed to death in Sebastopol
CHP officers block traffic to escort geese off Bay Bridge
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
More News