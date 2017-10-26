  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
GUN CONTROL

49ers gain support of 9 police associations to lead change

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York and law enforcement officials pose for a photo at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York signed up nine police associations, ranging from San Jose to New York City, to work together on improving community relations with police. At a news conference this morning at Levi's Stadium, York and several police leaders spoke in terms of moving the ball forward to support a federal bill to ban bump stocks, a device used in the mass shootings in Las Vegas to allow a semi-automatic gun to fire as fully automatic. They also pledge to work on improving mental health services and working to improve trust between law enforcement and critics.

The 49ers will provide $500,000 to help finance a public service media campaign and other initiatives.

VIDEO: 49ers, police unions sign pledge calling for bump stock ban
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York signed a pledge with police to call for a ban on bump stocks and improve police-community relations.



York said he would like to see real progress after players taking a knee over police conduct gained national traction and created a division of opinion, especially in law enforcement. "We believe in solving problems," York told reporters. He pointed out that the 49ers donated $1 million in the past year to address racial and inequality issues in the local community.

49er safety Eric Reid, who is among the players who joined former Niner Colin Kaepernick in National Anthem protests, just learned of this initiative on Thursday morning. He's glad to see it, but he said he expects players to continue to kneel. He said he has not had an opportunity to reach out to Kapernick. A member of 49ers public relations team said he has not been in contact with him. Reid spoke to reporters in the locker room after practice for this weekend's game with the Eagles.
VIDEO: How do Nevada gun laws compare to those in California?
EMBED More News Videos

The tragedy in Las Vegas is guaranteed to reignite the national debate over gun laws, including here in California.



The organizations that signed the "Pledge for a More Understanding and Safer America" include the San Jose Police Officers' Association, the Santa Clara Police Officers' Association, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, the Oakland Police Officers' Association, the Long Beach Police Officers Association, the Portland Police Association, the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of Santa Clara County, and the Sacramento Police Officers Association.

David Louie will have more on this developing story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow him on Twitter.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the 49ers.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gun controlgun lawsgun safetygun violencegunsu.s. & worldsportsSan Francisco 49erspolicepoliticsSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GUN CONTROL
49ers, police unions sign pledge calling for bump stock ban
A look at gun laws in California and Nevada
Busy Bay Area weekend prompts heightened security at Fleet Week, Hardly Strictly
Guitarist rethinks gun control after Vegas shooting
More gun control
Top Stories
49ers, police unions sign pledge calling for bump stock ban
San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school
Ranger testifies on theft of gun used in Steinle shooting in SF
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Suspect arrested in shooting death of innocent bystander in Oakland
Trump declares opioids a public health emergency
VIDEO: Off-duty state trooper saves choking man
Show More
Spare the Air alert in effect today, Friday
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Oakland police to put cops back on horseback
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos