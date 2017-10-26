49ers gain support of 9 police associations to lead change

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York signed up nine police associations, ranging from San Jose to New York City, to work together on improving community relations with police. At a news conference this morning at Levi's Stadium, York and several police leaders spoke in terms of moving the ball forward to support a federal bill to ban bump stocks, a device used in the mass shootings in Las Vegas to allow a semi-automatic gun to fire as fully automatic. They also pledge to work on improving mental health services and working to improve trust between law enforcement and critics.
The 49ers will provide $500,000 to help finance a public service media campaign and other initiatives.
York said he would like to see real progress after players taking a knee over police conduct gained national traction and created a division of opinion, especially in law enforcement. "We believe in solving problems," York told reporters. He pointed out that the 49ers donated $1 million in the past year to address racial and inequality issues in the local community.
49er safety Eric Reid, who is among the players who joined former Niner Colin Kaepernick in National Anthem protests, just learned of this initiative on Thursday morning. He's glad to see it, but he said he expects players to continue to kneel. He said he has not had an opportunity to reach out to Kapernick. A member of 49ers public relations team said he has not been in contact with him. Reid spoke to reporters in the locker room after practice for this weekend's game with the Eagles.
The organizations that signed the "Pledge for a More Understanding and Safer America" include the San Jose Police Officers' Association, the Santa Clara Police Officers' Association, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association, the Oakland Police Officers' Association, the Long Beach Police Officers Association, the Portland Police Association, the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of Santa Clara County, and the Sacramento Police Officers Association.
