5 adults in critical condition after multi-vehicle accident in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Five adults are in critical condition after two vehicle crashed at Gough and Bush in San Francisco, firefighters said.

The Jaws of Life were used to extricate some of the injured in the crash, officials said.
