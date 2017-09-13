HURRICANE IRMA

5 dead after Irma knocks out air conditioning at Florida nursing home

Aerials from the scene where five people at a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state. (WABC)

MIAMI --
Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief says five people have died from a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.

Police and fire crews began evacuating the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning. Sharief confirmed during a news conference that three residents died at the center and two died at the hospital.

Sharief said there are no details about the cause of the deaths. No further details were immediately available.

