5 Maryland newspaper office shooting victims identified

At least five people have died and several others injured in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland on Thursday, police say.The five victims have been identified as Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara, all employees of the newspaper.One person is in custody, according to a city spokesperson. Officials say the suspect is a white male who is believed to have used a shotgun. He is reportedly not cooperating with investigators.Phil Davis, who covers business and politics for the newspaper, tweeted that the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.He added, "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers were searching the building where the shooting was reported.Another police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said at an afternoon news conference, "We did have an active shooter situation inside that building. Again we do have injuries. I can't give the extent of those injuries at this point."He added, "Once the building is secure we will give more information whether the suspect is in custody and will give a briefing on the injuries and the extent of the injuries." He said officers must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.A spokeswoman for a hospital near the newspaper said two patients had arrived there but she did not know their conditions.On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.A gas station employee near the shooting scene described a flood of police activity in the area as he sat tight inside his still-open workplace.In a phone interview, Carlos Wallace, who works just down the street from the newspaper's offices, estimated that "dozens of dozens" of law enforcement vehicles and ambulances had raced toward the scene with sirens blaring."The road is blocked off real good. It's like dozens of dozens of emergency vehicles, police cars of all types, explosive vehicles, battering ram vehicles, all kinds of stuff," Wallace said at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday.The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to reports of the shooting.The newspaper is part of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes the Maryland Gazette and CapitalGazette.com. It is part of the Baltimore Sun Media Group.Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement saying he was "absolutely devastated" at the tragedy. Officials said President Donald Trump had been briefed on it. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Waters told reporters, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected."