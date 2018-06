EMBED >More News Videos If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

Five earthquakes shook Eastern Contra Costa County early Friday morning.The largest was a 3.1, which hit at 12:41 a.m. near Oakley. A magnitude 2.8 temblor hit five minutes later in the same area. There were also 2.2, 2.0 and 1.9 quakes.There are no reports of any damage or injuries.