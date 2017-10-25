CRIME

5 teens charged as adults in Michigan rock throwing death

EMBED </>More Videos

5 teens charged with murder in rock throwing. Alex Perez reports on October 25, 2017. (WPVI)

FLINT, Mich. --
A judge on Tuesday declined to set a bond and release five Michigan teenagers charged with second-degree murder after a rock thrown from an overpass on Interstate 75 killed a man.

Not-guilty pleas were entered in a Genesee County court, six days after Ken White, 32, was killed by a 6-pound rock. He was a passenger in a van.

The teens are charged as adults. Kyle Anger, who turns 18 next week, is accused of throwing the rock that hit the van. He's being held in jail while the others are in juvenile detention.

"It's just a sad situation that hopefully will be determined by the facts of the case," said Erwin Meiers, an attorney for Trevor Gray, 15.

EMBED More News Videos

GMA Interview with Dan Abrams on October 25, 2017.



Police said at least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles north of Detroit. Other cars were damaged.

"I can't give them enough punishment," said White's father, Kenny White. "Even if they spend 30 years in prison, they get to wake up every single day. They still get phone calls from their parents. They still get visitors. My son don't get none of that no more."

The teens also face charges of conspiracy and property destruction. The others are 16-year-olds Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne, and 15-year-old Alexzander Miller.

Sekelsky's attorney, Frank Manley, called White's death a tragedy but cautioned against a "mob mentality" and a "one-size-justice-fits-all" for the five defendants.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldteenagersteenagermurderhomicidecrimeMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CRIME
Police testify about evidence collected at Steinle shooting scene
1 detained after bomb threat reported at Union City Police Department, city hall
FBI releases sketches of suspects in Sherri Papini kidnapping case
Report: Teen to be tried as adult in rape, murder of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl
More crime
Top Stories
FBI releases sketches of suspects in Sherri Papini kidnapping case
BART, Berkeley police clear out part of homeless encampment
Heat wave breaks record temperatures in San Jose
Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on child porn charge
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
1 detained after bomb threat reported at Union City Police Department, city hall
2 dead in shooting at Grambling State University, suspect fled
Police testify about evidence collected at Steinle shooting scene
Show More
NAACP issues travel advisory for American Airlines passengers
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Fatal accident on NB I-880 in Fremont near Auto Mall Parkway
Fatal crash cleared from NB Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa
More News
Top Video
FBI releases sketches of suspects in Sherri Papini kidnapping case
BART, Berkeley police clear out part of homeless encampment
Heat wave breaks record temperatures in San Jose
2 dead in shooting at Grambling State University, suspect fled
More Video