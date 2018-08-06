5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash

All five victims have been identified in a deadly small plane crash on Sunday afternoon at an Orange County shopping mall two miles from John Wayne Airport.The plane took off from Buchanan Field in Concord just hours before.The pilot was 53-year-old Scott Shepherd, a Diablo resident; 62-year-old Floria Hakimi from Danville; 42-year-old Lara Shepherd from Diablo; 32-year-old Navid Hakimi of Los Angeles; and 29-year-old Naseem Ghanadan from Alamo.Ghanadan was a realtor at Pacific Union in Danville. Her family confirmed the flight was a business trip.The pilot of the Cessna 414 declared emergency before the plane plummeted into the mall parking lot. The plane was registered to a San Francisco Real Estate Company.Investigators from the FAA and NTSB are trying to determine what caused the crash.