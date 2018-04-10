6 killed in plane crash at famed golf course

KARMA ALLEN
Six people died after their small plane crashed at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course in Arizona on Monday, killing everyone on board, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the fiery crash site, located just north of the Scottsdale Airport, at around 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities said.

The aircraft, a Piper PA24, crashed and caught fire just after takeoff from Scottsdale Airport, FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in a statement.

"At this point in the investigation we can confirm that the flight originated from the Scottsdale airport and crashed shortly after takeoff," the department said in a statement. "None of the six passengers aboard the aircraft survived."

The department said it would withhold the identities of the victims until next-of-kin notifications are complete.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

The golf course was designed by Randy Heckenkemper, and is the sister course of the Stadium Course, where the PGA holds one of its most-popular annual tournaments.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Facebook experts weigh in on scandal before Zuckerberg testimony
Faculty, parents say closing threatened Bay Area schools was smart decision
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
North Bay artist gives new life to trees burned during fires
Journey's End: For North Bay fire victims, it's hardly over
Former SFFD firefighter takes plea in 2013 case where truck hit motorcyclist
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
Napa just beginning to rebuild six months after fires
Show More
FBI says online hoax threatened violence at several Bay Area schools
Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants
Good Samaritan describes taking down suspect in BART attack
Historic Montclair fire house up for sale
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
More News