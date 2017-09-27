6-year-old injured in hit-and-run accident in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --Police say a 6-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.
According to Richmond police, a mother was putting her child into a vehicle on 27th and Macdonald Avenue in Richmond when a Smartcar hit the child.
Reports say the driver stopped for a moment before fleeing the scene, heading westbound on Macdonald Avenue.
The child was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Oakland in critical condition.
