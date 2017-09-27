6-year-old injured in hit-and-run accident in Richmond

This is an undated image of a Richmond Police Department sign. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police say a 6-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

According to Richmond police, a mother was putting her child into a vehicle on 27th and Macdonald Avenue in Richmond when a Smartcar hit the child.

Reports say the driver stopped for a moment before fleeing the scene, heading westbound on Macdonald Avenue.

The child was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Oakland in critical condition.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentchildren hit by carchild injuredRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
I-80 reopens in Emeryville after deadly shooting --WATCH LIVE
At least 1 killed, 1 injured after massive rockslide on Yosemite's El Capitan
Homicide suspect shot, killed on I-80 in Emeryville
Evacuation orders lifted after suspicious package found near Cal
SFFD contains three brush fires at McLaren Park
4 hospitalized after 2 buses crash in SF
San Geronimo golf course may be rescued, or returned to the land
San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain to retire
Show More
Dog on tracks triggers BART delays through Oakland
Firefighters put out fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Noyes shadows Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson at Berkeley rally
New report reveals Bay Area home prices won't roll back anytime soon
Taliban claims it targeted US defense chief's plane in attack on Kabul airport
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
More Photos